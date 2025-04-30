Shettima okays partnership with Asian consortium on electric cars, others

Vice-President Shettima has welcome proposal for partnership between Nigeria and the Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) of South Korea for solar equipment and electric

By Salisu Sani-Idris



Vice-President Shettima has welcome proposal for partnership between Nigeria and the Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) of South Korea for solar equipment and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Shettima made the commitment on Tuesday when he received a delegation from the AEDC South Korea led by its Chairman, Mr Yoon Suk-hun, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice-President also applauded the AEDC’s proposal for advanced Information Technology for security enhancement in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria was ready for partnerships that would advance the industrialisation agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and improve the lives of the citizens.

Shettima assured the group that Nigeria was open to and interested in any form of arrangements that would lead to the transfer of technology.

He added that the country was committed to the establishment of industries for solar equipment production and electric vehicle manufacturing.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to creating the enabling environment for private investments in the country.

Similarly, the Vice-President assured the delegation of the government’s cooperation.

“This government wants to be the facilitator for businesses to thrive in Nigeria. We will create a safe passage and a conducive environment for private businesses like yours to thrive.”

He commended South Korea’s commitment to the development of Africa, given their shared history.

Shettima also praised the country’s investments in human resource development and technological advancement, especially in automobile manufacturing and the alternative energy sector.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Suk-hun, said the delegation was in the country to explore areas of partnership in solar technology, electric vehicle manufacturing, among others.

He said the AEDC believed in the present leadership of the country to harness the enormous potential there, leveraging technology and the resources that abound across the country.

Mr Suk-hun said the organisation’s proposal for investment in Nigeria was not for profit maximisation but to ensure the transfer of technology in key areas.

This, he said include in solar technology, electric vehicle manufacturing and information technology capacity for security enhancement. (NAN)