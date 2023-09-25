Shettima mourns father of Borno ex-PDP governorship candidate, Kaka-Imam

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the death of Sheikh Khadi Kaka-Imam in the early hours of Monday in Maiduguri, Borno was an irreplaceable loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Imam was the father of Alhaji Mohammed Imam, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Borno.

Shettima, in a statement on Monday by Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, described the deceased as an institution.

The vice president, who joined other muslims in Maiduguri for the burial rites of the late Imam, said he would be missed by not just Borno people and Northern Nigeria, but the entire country.

He also described the revered scholar as one whose legacy would outlive him.

Shettima added that the deceased would be remembered as a philanthropist, role model and an elder statesman who was an embodiment of peace and harmony till death.

He said: ” We are mourning him and we are also celebrating him as an institution. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljannatul Firdaus.

” May Allah also grant his family and the good people of Borno and Nigeria the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The funeral prayer, which drew a mammoth crowd, took place at the residence of the centenarian in old GRA, Maiduguri.

Thereafter, the deceased was interred at the Gwange cemetery ground in the state capital.

Other mourners who joined the vice president included: Alhaji Abubakar Elkanemi, the Shehu of Borno, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Alhaji Umar Kadafur, the Deputy Governor of Borno.

Others were: Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Mohammed Monguno, Sen. Kaka Lawan, Rep. Satomi Saleh and Alhaji Ali Dalori, APC Deputy National Chairman (North).

Also in attendance were: Alhaji Abubakar Tijjani, Secretary to Borno Government, Malam Fannami, Borno Head of Service, elder statesmen, Commissioners and party stalwarts, among others. (NAN)

