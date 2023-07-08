Shettima loses Cousin in Maiduguri, pays condolence visit

Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of his late cousin, Muktar Alkali in Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to a statement by Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President, Shettima who was accompanied to the family of late Alkali by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno and other senior government officials extolled the virtues of the deceased as a seasoned public administrator.

The Vice President and Governor Zulum later joined in offering prayers for the late Alkali’s family.

The deceased was the former Provost, Borno State College of Agriculture, Maiduguri.

He was an advocate of youth employment as a way of addressing the challenges of poverty and insecurity in the country.

The event attracted notable Nigerians, Muslim clerics and traditional rulers including the Shehu of Bama, Umar Shehu Kyari.

Late Alkali who died on Friday at the age of 57 has been buried.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

