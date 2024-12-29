Shettima leads FG’s delegation on condolence visit to Jigawa Governor

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Shettima on Saturday led a delegation of the Federal Government on a condolence visit to Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa over the death his mother and son.

“We are here to condole with you over the loss of the matriarch of your family and pillar of support for you, and followed sadly by that of your beloved son.

“Death is an inevitable destiny that is hanging on everyone’s neck. We are all from Allah, and at the train station with our baggage waiting for the train.

“From where? From Allah, to where? To Allah. Our bags and baggage are our deeds in this world,” said Shettima.

He prayed for Allah to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest and Aljannah Firdaus: “May Allah also grant the family the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima was accompanied on the visit by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia.

Others are: members of the National Assembly from Jigawa and top government functionaries. (NAN)