Shettima leads FG’s delegation as late Yar’Adua’ mother is buried

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday led a Federal Government delegation to attend the burial of late President Umaru Yar’adua’ mother.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that 102-year-old Hajiya Binta (Dada) Yar’Adua, died on Monday in Katsina and was buried there.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Shettima expressed the nation’s profound grief over the passing of Hajiya Binta.

NAN reports that the deceased was also the mother of late former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, Gen. Shehu Yar’adua.

He said the passing of Hajia Binta was a loss not just for the immediate family or Katsina State, but the entire nation.

He eulogised the late matriarch, describing her as “a colossus and iconic woman”.

“The loss of Hajia Binta has hit the whole nation. We are here to sympathise with the family over this great loss. She was our mother and our grandmother.

“May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and reward her with Paradise.

“May Allah give the government, the family and people of Katsina State, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Earlier, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, son of the deceased, had paid a tribute to his mother.

“Our mother was a shining example of kindness, compassion and piety.

“Her life was a testament to the values of hard work, dedication and service to humanity.

“As a devout Muslim, she lived a life of unwavering faith, always seeking to please Allah.

“Her passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but we take comfort in the knowledge that she lived a fulfilled life and left behind a legacy of love, kindness and generosity,” he added. (NAN)