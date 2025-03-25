Shettima leads FG delegation on condolence visit to Katsina governor

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday led Federal Government delegation on condolence visit to Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State over the death of his mother,

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday led Federal Government delegation on condolence visit to Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State over the death of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 93-year-old matriarch died in the late hours of Saturday, March 23.

Shettima said he was in the state at the instance of President Bola Tinubu to commiserate with the governor and the people of the state over the demise of the governor’s mother.

The vice-president added that “death is an inevitable destiny that is hanging on everyone’s neck,

but for her, it is largely a celebration of life to answer the call of Allah at the right old age of 93.

“Your Excellency, Gov. Dikko Radda, we are here at the behest of President Bola Tinubu to commiserate with you, the government and good people of Katsina State over the sad demise of the matriarch of the Radda family.

“The death of a mother is a very sad loss. May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and reward her with Aljannah Firdaus.

“May Allah also grant the family, the government and the good people of Katsina State the fortitude to bear irreparable loss,” the V-P prayed.

Responding on behalf of the Katsina State Government, the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Faruq Lawal, thanked the vice-president for coming to commiserate with the governor.

He said “your excellency, we can’t thank you enough. You have always identified with the people of Katsina State and the government of the state.

“So, on behalf of the family of the governor, the government of Katsina and the people, we thank you most sincerely for coming.

“We ask the Almighty Allah to grant her eternal rest and grant her Aljannah Firdaus.”

On the encourage of the vice-president were the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadeija, Minister of Transportation, Sen. Usman Alkali, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari.

On arrival at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina, Shettima was received by former Gov. Ibrahim Shema, former Deputy Governor of Katsina, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, Katsina State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Lawal Daura, among others. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)