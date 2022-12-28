Shettima lauds Kano’s investment in cancer center

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The All Progressives Congress Vice Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, has described the ongoing construction of ultramodern cancer in Kano as great development that will benefit the people of the entire country.

Shettima stated this when he paid an inspection visit to the site at Giginyu quarters in Kano.

The vice presidential candidate, who was conducted around the project by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, applauded the efforts and commitment of the governor for initiating and constructing the center.

He advised other state governments to emulate the good example of the governor in this aspect.

Shettima also paid a courtesy visit to elder statesmen of the state, including Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Brig.-Gen Lawal Ja’afaru-Isa and Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

Speaking during the visits, he said the purpose was to seek their blessings and advice.

” We are here to seek your elderly advice and seek your blessings; we need you to guide us so that we will lead the nation to greater heights. “

In their separate remarks, the elder statesmen commended the APC flag bearers’ zeal and commitment to move the nation forward.

Shettima was accompanied by Gov. Ganduje, members of state and national assembly and other APC stalwarts.(NAN)