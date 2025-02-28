Shettima lauds Gov. Mutfwang’s peace initiatives in Plateau

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau for the various initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

By Polycarp Auta

Shettima said this on Friday during the graduation ceremony of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 46 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos.

“Plateau is very dear to our hearts and we are committed to ensuring that the state is peaceful.

“I must commend the governor for sustaining the peace on the Plateau through various initiatives,”he said.

The vice president also called on residents of the state to unite and tolerate each other towards a peaceful Plateau.

“Let us eschew violence, embrace and tolerate each other; lets unite to fight our common enemy of poverty and other challenges.

“We are essentially one people and we must learn to live in peace or perish together.

“So, I urge us all to eschew bitterness, forgive and embrace one another for the greater good of our nation,”he said.

Shettima said that the Federal Government would continually support initiatives that would enable peaceful coexistence in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SEC 46 of NIPSS studied on the theme “Digital Economy, Youth Empowerment and Sustainable Job Creation in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities”.(NAN)