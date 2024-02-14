Shettima inaugurates Pulaku Initiative implementation committee

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated a steering committee to coordinate and fast track implementation of the Pulaku Initiative.

The Pulako Initiative is in fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s promise to improve the lives of Nigerians.

At the inauguration on Tuesday in Abuja, Shettima said the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa would chair the committee while governors of the participanting states would serve as members.

Other members include the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; representatives of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement.

Also in the committee are the BUA Group, Dangote Group and the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Shettima said the project must be seen as an emergency to tackle a challenge that threatened the fabric of Nigeria.

“It serves as a testament to the fulfilment of the promises made by President Bola Tinubu.

“The aim is to create an environment where the prosperity of our people is not a distant dream but a tangible and achievable reality.

“This comprehensive approach reflects our dedication to fostering sustainable development and improving the lives of all citizens.

“This initiative will address a challenge that has persisted across various generations and demands our collective resolve, our optimum sense of justice and our unconditional compassion.

“This is not merely a response, it is a call to action.

“We are here because each of our programmes or policies will falter unless we get to the root of the dysfunctions we have inherited,” he said.

According to Shettima, the Pulaku Initiative is a national commitment to confront threat that fuelled distrust and conflicts within the communities and across boundaries of the federation.

“This non-kinetic solution is not designed to compensate any particular group or region.

“Therefore, we must cast aside any notion of divisive regionalism and see the Pulaku initiative for what it truly is – a practical response to a shared challenge.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, said the programme is expected to take off in two weeks, adding that it focused on construction of houses, schools and hospitals.

He said, “the meeting went very well. We are here representing our states, we are serving governors.

“It is an inaugural meeting for the Pulako Initiative by the Federal Government, and indeed the essence of this entire programme is non-kinetic approach to the problem that is caused by insecurity in the country.

“You are aware that a lot of people have been having issues of settlement because of the problem of insecurity, so the Pulako initiative is a very welcomed development.

“We are really happy about it because it will really help in addressing the problem of people that (who have) abandoned their houses.

“Most of them are homeless as we speak because of the insecurity crisis and, of course, this initiative will really help in supporting the vulnerable and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)”.

Also, Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State described the programme as a good initiative that would positively impact the people.

“This is a resettlement scheme for the Pulako and this is another non-kinetic approach to the issue.

“I think it is important you use the kinetic and non-kinetic approach so that we can address the issue that is affecting our people,” Radda said.

For his part, Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State said the initiative was a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to peace and prosperity in the country.

“If we move into full investment in Agriculture, as this programme is intended to do, that is going to curtail a number of things,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Pulaku initiative will focus on seven states that have been disproportionately affected by farmers-herders conflicts.

They are Sokoto, Kebbi, Benue, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Kaduna States. (NAN)