Shettima inaugurates Presidential Committee on Economic, Financial Inclusion, names Zauro as secretary, Temitope Fawehinmi as member

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI) in a move to promote economic and financial inclusion

The committee, which is chaired by the Vice President, is tasked with promoting President Tinubu’s agenda on economy and security, addressing Northern issues, and providing solutions to regional challenges.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Shettima emphasized the importance of economic reforms in achieving inclusive growth and bridging financial gaps across the country.

The committee’s membership includes notable figures such as the Honorable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who serves as deputy chair. Other members include governors, ministers, and representatives from the private sector.

A technical committee has also been established to provide support to the steering committee. The technical committee is chaired by the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

The Lagos Business School (LBS) and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria have been appointed as technical and research advisors to the committee.

Additionally, two economic and financial inclusion ambassadors have been appointed: HRH Dr. Haliru Yahaya Ndanusa, Emir of Shonga, and High Chief Temitope Fawehinmi, Gbajeniyi of Egbaland.

The inauguration of PreCEFI is seen as a significant step towards achieving President Tinubu’s vision of a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

The Presidential Committee includes the following members:

H.E. Vice President (Chairman)

Hon. Minister of Finance (Deputy Chairman)

H.E Governor Uba Sani (Member, North)

H.E Governor of Enugu State (Member, South)

Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs (Member)

Hon. Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Member)

The National Security Adviser (NSA) (Member)

CBN Governor (Member)

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Member)

Private Sector Representative (Member)

TA to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion (Secretary) Dr Nurudeen Abubakar Zaaura

Ambassador High chief Temitope Fawehinmi member

HRH Dr Haliru Yahaya Ndansa ,OON Emir of Shonga