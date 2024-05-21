Shettima inaugurates NCPC Board, harps on interfaith unity

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the resolve of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to uphold religious freedom and interfaith unity.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Shettima stated this on Tuesday when he inaugurated the Board of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “Nigeria is what it is because it is a nation of God, and this spirituality is of prevailing interest.

“Regardless of anyone’s position, the place of faith in the nation is not only critical but provides a framework for comfort among citizens and for the stability of the nation at large.”

Shettima maintained that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity of faiths, vowing that there will be no discrimination under the Tinubu-led government.

“Our duty is to provide a safe haven for members of each faith and uphold the rights and freedoms in our constitution.”

He reminded the board of NCPC’s role in easing pilgrimage affairs for Nigerian Christians, a “sacred tradition” that must be prioritised.

“It is our pledge that Christians will access optimum privileges in pursuit of their spiritual journey. Your duty here is a service to God and humanity in the best way possible.”

Shettima urged the new NCPC board members to be unifying figures dedicated to promoting interfaith harmony through compassion, justice, and mutual respect.

” We can only emerge stronger and more resilient as a nation through dialogue, empathy and reconciliation.

“The Nation has grappled with the shadows of division fueled by the flames of intolerance and misunderstanding for far too long.

” Yet, in the flickering light of hope, we find solace in the knowledge that it is through interfaith harmony.”

Shettima recalled President Tinubu’s promise when he assumed office, that his government would have no place for discrimination,

“Let us heed the call of the Lord to be our brothers’ keepers, our sisters’ keepers, and good neighbours wherever we find ourselves.

” We can only achieve this when we recognise that our diversity is not a source of weakness but rather a wellspring of strength.”

Earlier, the newly appointed Chairman of the NCPC board, Rev. Cletus Gotan, thanked the President for the government’s support in sponsoring pilgrimage journeys and encouraging the spiritual upliftment of citizens.

He pledged that the new board would work to improve pilgrimage services.

” We will leave the NCPC better than we found it. We would ensure that we go there for prayers for the government, our families and for people.”

He expressed the hope that the pilgrimage exercise would foster greater understanding and unity.(NAN)