Shettima inaugurates Ijele 93.1FM station in Anambra

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra, inaugurated Ijele 93.1FM Radio Station.

Shortly after inaugurating the station, Shettima was conducted round the facilities by Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra.

The radio station is designed to promote and protect Igbo language from going into extinction.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews, some residents commended the founder of the radio station, Mr Emeka Offor, for his initiative.

A stakeholder, Mr Ikenga Okonkwo, said that the station would also create jobs for the youths.

According to him, this is commendable, our youths will get a means to earn a living again, they will be gainfully employed by the station.

“He has been a great philanthropist, helping the less privilege, the elderly and the widows through his foundation,” Okonkwor said.

A widow, Mrs Amaka Nwachukwu, said that they were not surprised by Emeka Offor’s mass achievement in terms of creating employment for the youths.

In his speech, the Chairman of Chrome Group and fonder Emeka Offor, said that the radio station would be broadcasting solely in Igbo language, entertainment, news dissemination, promoting unity, progress and social cohesion.

On the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy, Offor said he recognized the significance of distributing palliatives to his people during the trying times.

Offor said that 40,000 bags of 25kg of long grain rice would be distributed to Anambra widows, saying that the palliatives will serve as a lifeline of support and alleviation of their hardships.

The high point of the event was when vice president Shettima was also conducted round the field where a cross section of widows were seated awaiting the bags of rice and textile materials to be sheared among them. (NAN)

