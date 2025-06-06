Shettima in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Kabir celebration

ice-President Kashim Shettima on Friday arrived his country home Maiduguri, the Borno state capital to celebrate Eid-Kabir with his immediate family and people of the state.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before departing Abuja, Shettima joined other Muslim faithful to observe Eid-Kabir prayers at the National Eid ground along Airport Road, Abuja.

On arrival at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport Maiduguri, Shettima was received by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan and other top government officials in the state.

The festival, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, commemorates the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim, who was prepared to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command before being divinely granted a ram to sacrifice instead. (NAN)