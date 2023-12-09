….Shettima in Ilorin for 13th Al-Hikmah varsity convocation

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday arrived Ilorin to deliver the 13th Convocation lecture of the Al-Hikmah University, an Islamic faith based institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima will speak on the topic: “Addressing Nigeria’s Food Security Challenge Through Hi-Tech Approach: The Role of Nigerian Universities”.

The vice president will before delivering the lecture inaugurate a Nursing Science Complex named after him at the main campus of the university.

On arrival at the Ilorin International Airport, Shettima was received by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara; the Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Prof. Noah Yusuf; Founder of the university, Alhaji Abdulrahim Oladimeji, and members of the governing council of the institution.

The vice-chancellor disclosed that as part of efforts to contribute to food security in Nigeria, the university launched the Green Campus Initiative on Aug. 23.

Yusuf explained that the initiative involved planting of 50,000 tree seedlings at the Faculty of Agriculture, Igbaja campus.

“The activities of our Centre for Peace and Security Studies are also worthy of mentioning.

“We shall appreciate the support of government at all levels and other stakeholders to support us in this mission of providing practicable and lasting solution to the nation’s security challenge,” he said.

He said eminent Nigerians among the graduands included the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun; and Chief of Staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Amb. Ibrahim Gambari.

“Also we have a total of 1,584 graduates, comprising 1,207 Undergraduates, 343 Postgraduates and 31 Diploma Certificate holders.

“Out of the Undergraduates, 26 had First Class, 472 – Second Class Upper, 600 – Second Class Lower and 109 -Third Class.

”For the Post Graduate graduands, 27 were Ph.D while 213 were Masters graduands,” he said.

