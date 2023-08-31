Shettima harps on value of traditional institution

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has reiterated the value of the traditional institutions in the country.

Shettima made the statement when he received a delegation led by the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, retired Justice Sidi Bage I, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers, the government and people of the state for their love and support to President Bola Tinubu during the last electioneering campaign.

” You are the custodians of our rich cultural heritage, the people listen to you more than us because you are the closest to the people. We appreciate you and value you because you are our link to the past.”

” If we productively utilise our solid minerals, Nasarawa can be to the North what Lagos is to the South-West and can be the engine room in this region because of its proximity to the FCT; opportunities abound more in Nasarawa State,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to be peaceful in order to develop, adding that Nasarawa is home to all the solid minerals in the country.

In an interview with newsmen, Bage, said the aim of the visit was to reiterate the support of the people of Nasarawa to President Tinubu’s administration.

” We are here today on a courtesy visit to the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by extension, we are here on a courtesy visit to this administration.

” This administration is our friend. It’s a friend of Nasarawa, it’s a friend of our people and added to it both Mr President and the Vice President all of them are our own.

” They know how close they are to Nassarawa State and since the assumption of office, we’ve not had the opportunity of coming around physically to and congratulate them that’s why we’re here today.

” It’s not very easy to see Mr President at his desk, but it could be slightly easier to see the Vice President at his desk.

” That’s why we booked the appointment first, to see the vice president at his desk, congratulate him and give him all our assurances that our people are with this administration.

” Our loyalty, our support to this administration is 100 per cent and we are there in support of all their aspirations, all the good things that they have laid out for this country.

The traditional ruler expressed confidence in the ability and capacity of Tinubu’s administration to move the country to the desired level.

” They are people that we know and we know very well and people that we can give a trust to. We are sure that tomorrow will be better than today with the two at the helms of affairs in this country.

” What we are saying is that Mr President has started and we are confident that he has started right. The policies and all of those things that are laid out for this country are the best that should happen at this time.

” So we are here to tell Mr President to please carry on with the good work that he is doing for this country . Nasarawa State is with you. We are behind you.

” We give you all the support that is necessary for you to succeed in what you have laid out to do for this country. Thank you.

Among the delegation were the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, Emir of Awe, Alhaji Isa Abubakar, Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Usman Jibrin among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

