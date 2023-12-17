Shettima expresses sadness over death of Waziri of Borno

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday expressed deep shock and sadness over the passing of Waziri of Borno, Alhaji Mustapha Mukhtar.

The Waziri, who served as the Prime Minister of Borno and Chief Adviser to the Shehu of Borno, died on Saturday.

In a statement by his spokesperson,Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima condoled with the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Elkanemi, the government and the people of Borno , over the loss of Mukhtar.

He said the death of Mukhtar was not only a loss to Borno ,but the entire nation .

“I would like to express my sincere and heartfelt condolence on the loss of a great Nigerian who believed in Nigeria and worked for the nation’s advancement, as well as the Emirate.

“This is not just a loss to the Emirate or to Borno State, but a great loss to the nation.

” He was a very humble, kind and gentleman who devoted his life to the service of Allah and humanity, ” Shettima said.

The vice president noted that although Waziri passed on too early in his prime to the great beyond, the deceased made an impact.

” Those of us who are associated with him are consoled by the fact that he left an indelible mark in the years that he lived in this side of the veil,” Shettima said.

The vice president prayed to the Almighty Allah for the repose of his gentle soul, and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.

Shettima said:” Mustapha who became the 12th Waziri of Borno following the demise of his father, Waziri Yerima Mukhtar, on July, 16th 2007 left behind an aged mother, four wives, 19 children, brothers and sisters”. (NAN)

