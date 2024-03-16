Shettima engages AANI in national development discourse

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) recently paid a courtesy call to Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the State House in Abuja.

Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni AANI National Publicity Secretary disclosed this in a statement Friday.

Led by the National President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, the delegation included members of the Executive Committee and former AANI Presidents. Ambassador Okafor mni, highlighted the purpose of the visit, expressing gratitude for the Vice President’s election and recognising his oversight of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru.

He praised the Vice President’s transformational leadership style and outlined AANI’s role as an advocacy platform for policy recommendations and national unity. The association, he noted, comprises skilled professionals dedicated to national development. Ambassador Okafor mni also discussed ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Defence to enhance security awareness across the country’s geopolitical zones.

He appealed for the Vice President’s support in maintaining NIPSS Kuru’s excellence through increased resources and emphasised the importance of implementing recommendations from senior executive courses. Additionally, he proposed the establishment of a liaison desk at the Vice President’s office to facilitate communication between NIPSS Kuru, AANI, and the Vice Presidency.

In response, Vice President Kashim Shettima expressed appreciation for the visit, acknowledging AANI’s commitment to professionalism and excellence. He assured prompt action on the issues raised, underscoring Nigeria’s significance on the African continent and the importance of collective efforts for national progress. The Vice President also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership and pledged to enhance the standard of NIPSS Kuru while addressing resource challenges.

The courtesy visit was attended by former AANI Presidents Major General Lawrence Onoja (rtd) mni and Alhaji Mohammed Gambo Umar mni, andAANI National President, Mrs. Olufunke Amos, AANI National Treasurer, Alhaji Samaila Umar Sifawa mni, AANI Financial Secretary, Mrs Maryamu Laka Madami mni and Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni, AANI National Publicity Secretary. Others were Alhaji Tijjani Inuwa Dutse mni, Legal Adviser, Dr Babatunde Moses Kayode mni, Assistant Secretary General of the association, Dr (Mrs.) Favour Ngozi mni, National Social and Welfare Secretary, and Alhaji Muhammad Nasir Ladan mni, the Director of Administration at the AANI National Secretariat.