Shettima departs for Gabon to attend presidential inauguration

Vice-President Kashim Shettima will on Saturday, May 3, depart Abuja for Libreville, Gabon, to represent Nigeria at the inauguration of the country’s President-elect, Brice Nguema.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima will attend the event at the instance of President Bola Tinubu.

The spokesperson of the Vice-President, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, who made this known in a statement, said Nigeria remains supportive of the peaceful democratic transition in Gabon.

Nkwocha also reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s broader strategic interest in promoting democratic governance and regional stability in Central Africa.

He said that the Vice-President is expected to return to Nigeria after the inauguration.

NAN reports that Nguema, who had served as Gabon’s interim leader since August 2023, secured a decisive victory in the country’s April 12 presidential election.

According to final results released by Gabon’s Constitutional Court, Oligui Nguema garnered 58,074 votes—equivalent to 94.85 per cent of the total votes cast.

Oligui Nguema faced seven challengers in the race, including former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who finished second with three per cent of the vote.

Other candidates failed to surpass the 1 per cent threshold. (NAN)