Shettima casts vote in Maiduguri

By Yakubu Uba

The Vice Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress ( APC), Kashim Shettima on Saturday casted his vote at his the Shettimari unit 001 where de declared optimism in the process.

Kashim urged all contestants to the outcome of the election in good faith.

”Nigerians need to work for the greater good of the nation.

“The longer journey is the call for national unity and progress.

On some of the challenges experienced which affected his chance to vote earlier, Shettima said it’s normal in view of huge tasks involved in organising election in a populous country like Nigeria.

“Its too early to give judgment on INEC, we need to give them the benefit of doubt.

“I believed INEC is pragmatic enough to extend the voting up to 6pm or even 10pm to enable the public exercise their right to vote, ” Kashim said. (NAN)