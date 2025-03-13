Shettima calls for unity to sustain Tinubu’s reform

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, called for unity and collaboration among leaders to sustain the gains of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, called for unity and collaboration among leaders to sustain the gains of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

Shettima made the call during an Iftar hosted by President Tinubu for Senate leaders at the new State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Shettima emphasised that Nigeria had reached a crucial point where Tinubu’s bold leadership and well-thought-out policies must be properly executed to create lasting change.

He noted that Nigerians were beginning to see the benefits of these reforms, such as falling food prices, lower petrol costs, and stability in the forex market.

He also highlighted the economy’s projected growth of 4.3 to 4.6 per cent in 2025, commending Tinubu’s “bold vision” and courageous decisions.

Shettima urged political leaders to collaborate in maintaining this momentum, stating that unity was essential for the nation’s progress.

He expressed gratitude to the Senate for its cooperative relationship with the executive branch and urged lawmakers to see themselves as one family, regardless of political affiliation.

“What unites us supersedes whatever divides us,” he said, assuring of continued collaboration between the two arms of government.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio thanked President Tinubu for his support of the 10th Senate and pledged continued cooperation.

He prayed for divine wisdom and good health for both the President and Vice- President, to ensure the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The event was attended by key senators, including Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and former Senate President Ahmed Lawan.(NAN)