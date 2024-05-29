Shettima, Atiku, Govs, NSA attend funeral prayers for late Lamorde

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday joined other mourners for the funeral prayers of late Ibrahim Lamorde, former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday joined other mourners for the funeral prayers of late Ibrahim Lamorde, former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who passed away on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the funeral prayer which held at the Abuja National Mosque, was attended by the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Others are Govs. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Sen. Ali Ndume, Elder statesman Umar Mutallab, Sen. Ali Sheriff, and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Yayele Ahmed.

Shettima, who offered prayer for the departed soul, emphasised the principles of justice, integrity, and accountability that guided Lamorde’s life.

” Today, we gather not only to bid farewell to a dedicated public servant, but also to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of justice and integrity.

” As we offer our sincere prayers for the departed soul, let us also renew our resolve to walk the path of righteousness.

” The fight against corruption is a sacred duty, and it is incumbent upon us to purge our institutions of any traces of graft for the sake of our nation and our future generations.”

He also stated that “funeral prayer reminds us of the ephemeral nature of this world and the certainty of the hereafter.

” Let us strive to leave behind a legacy of integrity, just as Ibrahim Lamorde dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice and the eradication of financial crimes.

” I call upon all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations, to unite in this noble cause.

” Together, we can build a nation where corruption has no place, and the principles of the Qur’an guide our actions and decisions,” he said.

Lamorde, aged 61 and EFCC third Executive Chairman died on Sunday morning in Egypt, where he had travelled for medical treatment.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa , and attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1984.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa , and attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1984.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector-General

Lamorde was the pioneer Director of Operations of the anti-graft agency when it was created in 2003.

He was acting chairman of the commission in Janu2008, a position he held until Waziri was appointed chairperson and confirmed by the senate in June 2008.

Lamorde returned to the EFCC in 2010 as Director of Operations, replacing Stephen Otitoju.

He was appointed in an acting capacity as chairman of the anti-graft agency on Nov. 23, 2011 following the removal of Farida Waziri by then President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was made third substantive chairman of the agency on Feb. 15, 2012, a position he held until Nov. 9, 2015, when former President Muhammadu Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu. (NAN)(wwwnannews.ng) (NAN)