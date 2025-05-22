Shettima assures government commitment to safety of investment in Nigeria



Vice-President Kashim Shettima has assured local and foreign investors of the government’s commitment to securing investments and implementing policies that foster a transparent and enabling business environment.

By Salisu Sani-Idris



Shettima gave the assurance on Thursday during a meeting with senior executives from Citibank’s global leadership, led by Global Head of Citibank International, Ernesto Torres Cantu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He described Nigeria as a prime investment destination following far-reaching economic reforms that have transformed the country’s fiscal landscape and stabilised the currency regime.

Shettima said President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s bold policy decisions had created unprecedented opportunities for international investors.

The Vice-President declared that “this is the right time to come to Nigeria and the right time to invest in Nigeria.

“With the uniform exchange rate, an investor coming into Nigeria will be assured of the stability of the currency.”

Shettima commended the American bank for its over four decades of consistent presence in Nigeria and noted its important role in supporting the country’s economic resilience.

“You have been with us through thick and thin. You have accounted for more than 30 per cent of inward capital into this country.

“Most recently, you helped us raise 2.1 billion dollars in December 2024. This is a partnership that has stood the test of time,” the Vice President said.

Shettima outlined a series of bold reforms taken since President Tinubu assumed office, which he said previous administrations avoided due to their political sensitivity.

“When we assumed office, the economy was haemorrhaging due to an over-bloated subsidy regime.

“Many preferred to kick the can down the road, but the President took the courageous decision to remove the fuel subsidy on his very first day in office,” he said.

On fiscal reforms, Shettima described the recently passed tax legislation as the most sweeping in the nation’s history.

He noted that the reforms reduced the Federal Government’s share of Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue from 15 per cent to 10 per cent.

“While increasing states’ allocation from 50 per cent to 55 per cent, with local governments retaining 35 per cent.

“When we came into office, our debt service-to-revenue ratio was a staggering 111 per cent . Today, we’ve brought it down to manageable levels, thanks to disciplined fiscal management,” he added.

Earlier, Cantu reaffirmed Citibank’s long-term commitment to Nigeria, lauding the government for enacting tough but necessary reforms.

“We’ve been in Nigeria for 41 years, and the reason I came today is because we believe Nigeria is at an inflection point — one that signals a better future for all of Nigerians and the companies,” he said.

He commended the bold economic decisions of President Tinubu, saying, “It’s been a process of reforms that we congratulate the government for making those difficult decisions.

“But with the confidence that they will go and take Nigeria to a better place for everybody.

“What we do is that we connect Nigerian companies to the world and bring the world’s companies to Nigeria. That is what we’ve been doing for the past 41 years, and we will continue to do so,” he added. (NAN)