Shettima, African leaders witness inauguration of Gabon President

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, alongside other African leaders, on Saturday joined thousands of Gabonese citizens to witness the inauguration of the newly elected President of Gabon, Brice Nguema.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, alongside other African leaders, on Saturday joined thousands of Gabonese citizens to witness the inauguration of the newly elected President of Gabon, Brice Nguema.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nguema emerged the President of Gabon on April 12, 2025, after beating seven others to win the country’s recent presidential election.

Nguema had been the interim President for 20 months following a change in government and ouster of former President Ali Bongo.

The inauguration ceremony, which was held at the Stade de l’Amitié sino-gabonaise in Libreville, Gabon, saw military parades, march past and display of Gabon’s rich cultural heritage.

In his inauguration speech, Nguema, thanked citizens of the country for their overwhelming support which led to his emergence as a democratically elected President of Gabon.

He pledged to work hard for the development of Gabon as well as empower the youth in order to secure the future of the nation.

He further promised to address the challenges of insecurity and criminality that are troubling the country, adding that the lack of adequate water supply will also be tackled.

Nguema, who recognised the role of the United Nations, pledged to work with them and called for peaceful coexistence amongst African nations.

Other Heads of State present at the event included President Teodoro Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, John Mahama of Ghana, Faustin-Archange Touadéra of Central African Republic, Adama Barrow of Gambia, among others. (NAN)