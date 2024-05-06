Shettima aborts US  trip over aircraft technical fault, sends Tuggar

Vice-President Kashim Shettima who was scheduled to represent President Bola Tinubu at a Summit in Dallas, Texas has aborted the trip

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima who was scheduled to represent President Bola Tinubu at a Summit in Dallas, Texas has aborted the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft.

Shettima was to represent the President at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice-President, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nkwocha said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, will represent the President at the Summit, as Shettima could not be able to make the trip

He stressed that the technical fault forced the Vice President to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet.

According to Nkwocha, the Vice President will carry on with other national duties.

He stated that the high-profile summit, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, would bring together political and business leaders from across Africa, the United States, and other regions.

Nkwocha added that the summit would features high-level dialogues, networking sessions, and plenary.

He said that the African leaders expected at the summit include, the President, Republic of Liberia; Joseph Boakai, President, Republic of Malawi; Lazarus Chakwera and the President, Republic of Angola, Joao Lourenço.

Nkwocha said other African leaders that would grace the summit are the President, Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Cabo Verde, José Maria Neves, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho, Nthomeng Majara.

He said that the US-Africa Business Summit is expected to foster economic cooperation and explore investment opportunities between the United States and African countries. (NAN)