Shettima, a patriotic Nigerian — APC S/Africa

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The South African Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the party’s Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, as a patriotic Nigerian.

The chapter celebrated Shettima, the immediate past governor of Borno, who turned 56 on Sept. 2.

The Chairman of the chapter, Mr Bola Babarinde, in a congratulatory message on Saturday in Lagos, said Shettima had impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

Babarinde noted that the former governor had recorded feats in both private and public impressive careers that had contributed immensely to socieo-conomic and political developments of the country.

“We, as members of APC South Africa Chapter and also active member of APC Diaspora Leaders Forum associate with this patriotic Nigerian and great man.

“We wish him more years in excellent health to steer affairs of our great nation with his Principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Your next birthday will be as Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; we will all be alive to celebrate with you in Aguda House,” Babarinde said.

He said that Shettima as the senator representing Borno Central, had also distinguished himself in the legislative chamber.

He noted that Shettima at 25, had completed his Masters at University of Ibadan in same Agricultural Economics course like his undergraduate degree in University of Maiduguri.

Babarinde recalled that Shettima lectured for two years before becoming a banker and at the age of 41 exited banking as a top executive in Zenith Bank and was appointed as Commissioner for Finance in Borno at same age.

He noted that Shettima was elected as governor of Borno at 45 and Senator at 53, while becoming APC vice-presidential candidate at 56.

“Birthdays are special dates set aside to celebrate life and the milestones achieved, it is also necessary to celebrate to remind ourselves that as we are advance in life.

“We should not waste time to give our best to the society and avoid procrastination on any good deed on our minds,” he said.

He prayed for God to continue to bless and grant the Shettima long life and wisdom to serve Nigeria better. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

