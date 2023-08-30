Sheriff extols leadership qualities of Vice President Shettima

By Salisu Sani-Idris

A former Governor of Borno, Sen. Ali Sheriff, on Wednesday described the Vice President, Kashim Shettima as a leader who examplies the core values of good leadership.

Sheriff made the assertion in an interview with newsmen shortly after he paid a solidarity visit to Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for finding Shettima worthy and competent to be his running mate.

Sheriff said:” I am here to see the Vice President of Nigeria, who is my younger brother, whom I worked with very closely when I was the governor of Borno State.

” So, I came to bless his office formerly as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wish him well.

” You know God is wonderful. Today, somebody who worked with me for more than 10 years cand today he is the number two citizen of Nigeria.”

The APC chieftain recalled with a pride that he handed over the governorship of Borno to Shettima in 2011, adding that the vice president worked with him at various levels of governance.

Shettima added:” I handed over governorsgip of Borno State to him, he worked with me in various levels of governance and he had exhibited a quality of leadership from time memorial.

” And by divination, His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu picked him as his running mate.

“So, I’m a happy man today and I came to bless his office and wish him well.” (NAN)

