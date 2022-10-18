Sheraton workers get severance pay, Xmas bonus

By Lucy Ogalue

The management of Sheraton Hotels have commenced severance payment to workers of the hotel, following its closure by Capital Hotels Plc.

The General-Secretary of National Union of Hotel & Personal Service Workers (NUHPSW), Mr Leke Success, said this after a closed door meeting between the union and management of the Hotel on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Success, the management agreed to pay all the workers, irrespective of whether they are permanent or casual workers.

”After the meeting with Marriot, severance pay has commenced with workers that have completed due clearance and this will be made to all staff either casual or permanent.

“The payment continues tomorrow for all cleared employees either casual or not.

“Capital Hotel, owners of the hotel, have also magnanimously decided to add Christmas bonus for all staff, even though it was not part of presentations done by Marriott on staff take-away.

“The Christmas bonus does not need any clearance, everyone is entitled to it, either casual or permanent staff, and will commence from Oct. 19,” Success said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union members had earlier protested over nonpayment of their severance package before its executives entered into a close door meeting with the management.

Capital Hotel Plc bought majority shares in Sheraton from the Federal Government over 30 years ago, and engaged the services of Marriot International in the management of Sheraton.



However, NIPCO recently acquired 51 per cent majority of its shares.



The closure of the hotel is to enable its new owners to carry out a holistic renovation and repositioning of the hotel.

(NAN)

