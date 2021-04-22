Shell’s pipeline spills 213 barrels of crude into Bayelsa community

The Okordia-Rumekpe 14-inch crude truckline operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has discharged some 213 barrels of crude into Ikarama community in Bayelsa.

SPDC’s Media Relations , Mr Bamidele Odugbesan, the leakage and said that probe into the incident had concluded.

A Joint Investigative Visit’s (JIV) report obtained  by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the incident Thursday that the incident occured April 7, while the investigation was concluded on April 12.

JIV a statutory probe into the cause of any recorded spill incident the firm, regulators, host communities and state of environment.

The JIV report concluded that the spill was an mishap traced to equipment failure which impacted nearby palm trees and fish ponds.

It recommended remediation of the site.

The report indicated that an estimated 1.34 hectares of land was polluted by the leakage which followed a rupture the pipeline.

According to the report, out of the 213 barrels of SPDC’s bonny light crude stream leak, some 110 barrels are recoverable from the ongoing recovery exercise at the site, leaving an estimated spilled volume at 109.12 barrels.

The JIV report, which anticipated that recovery would be concluded the end of April, also recommended replacement of sections of the pipeline to its integrity. (NAN)

