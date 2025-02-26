Shell Wins Best Upstream Company 2024 Award

Shell Nigeria on Tuesday won the Best Upstream Company 2024 award at the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) currently underway in Abuja.

The award, received by Senior Vice President, Nigeria Marno de Jong celebrates the contributions of Shell companies in Nigeria, especially The Shell Petroleum Development of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) who pioneered oil production onshore and offshore respectively.

“We’re pleased at the recognition of our efforts in the Upstream sector in Nigeria,” Marno said while commenting on the award. “We’re grateful to our partners, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, regulatory agencies, host communities and other stakeholders for their support in our operations. We’ll like to rely on their co-operation as we continue to power progress in Nigeria.”

The achievements of Shell companies have launched Nigeria into the league of oil producing nations. SPDC achieved the first oil export in Nigeria in 1958 while SNEPCo began production at Bonga, Nigeria’s first deep-water well in 2005.

Over the years, the operations of these and other Shell companies have not only contributed to the national purse to finance development but provided Nigerians the chance to acquire vital skills in the oil industry and enabled indigenous businesses to grow their capacity. A robust social investment portfolio has also improved lives in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director SPDC Osagie Okunbor said: “The NIES award is also a celebration of our commitment to Nigeria’s future through our latest investments. These include SPDC’s project for the construction of a facility at Iseni, Bayelsa State to supply 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMScF/d) to the Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant in Lekki, Lagos State and the Final Investment Decision (FID) by SNEPCo on the Bonga North deep-water project valued at $5 billion. Our partnership with Nigeria remains strong and focused.”

Late last year, the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) and the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) honoured Shell Companies in Nigeria for their contributions to the development of gas resources and Nigerian content.