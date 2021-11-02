Shell unveils new energy business line in Nigeria

Global energy company, Shell, has announced a new business line in Nigeria to expand natural gas marketing and sales to meet the rapidly growing energy needs of wholesale customers and provide more and cleaner energy solutions in the country.

Building on the success of Shell Nigeria Gas, Shell Energy Nigeria, aims to deliver competitive and reliable energy for power generation and industrial users and to develop gas distribution to serve people in new regions.

“In line with the Federal Government’s ‘decade of gas’ initiative, Shell Energy Nigeria will strive to deliver gas-based energy solutions to a broad range of businesses across the country to help drive economic development and deliver greater value from the country’s natural resources,” said the General Manager of Shell Energy Nigeria, Markus Hector.

Shell Energy Nigeria’s gas solutions are designed to partner with other sources of energy – including renewables – to provide competitively priced and flexible energy, while helping the country to transition to a lower carbon energy system.

The new business will draw on the capabilities and experience of Shell Energy, a leading global provider of reliable, integrated and innovative energy solutions from a portfolio of natural gas, power and environmental products. It offers a comprehensive selection of energy solutions available from a single supplier and made possible by one of the industry’s largest trading operations.

Country Chair of Shell companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, said, “Shell Energy Nigeria demonstrates our ongoing commitment to powering progress by providing more and cleaner energy solutions in the country. It brings to Nigeria Shell’s decades of marketing and trading experience, a wealth of market knowledge and its ability to integrate energy solutions to support economic development in Nigeria.”

Shell Nigeria Gas will continue current operations as part of Shell Energy Nigeria. Incorporated in 1998 SNG is a fully owned Shell company for the downstream distribution of gas to over 120 industries and manufacturing plants in Nigeria. The company’s 150-kilometre gas transmission and distribution network serves several distribution systems, including Agbara-Ota industrial cluster in Ogun State, the Aba Cluster in Abia State, and the Port Harcourt Cluster in Rivers State.

