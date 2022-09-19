Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct



By Nathan Nwakamma

Shell Nigeria Exploration, and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) on Sunday said its 200,000 barrels per day capacity Bonga Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel has been scheduled for Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) in October.

The oil firm announced the development in a statement by Mrs Abimbola Essien-Nelson, its Media Relations Manager.

Although the company did not specify how long the scheduled maintenance would last, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that a similar maintenance in May 2020 shut down the oil production facility for at least two weeks.

The maintenance typically includes statutory recertification and critical asset integrity activities.

According to the statement, responding to the SNEPCo charge, District Service Manager, Solar Turbines Services Nigeria Limited, Marcus Flynn, pledged the support and commitment of the CEOs to safe delivery of the TAM, noting that the contractors would make safety a habit.

“We will continue to make safety a way of life. That is the least we owe SNEPCo and ourselves.” he said.

Nigeria’s deep-water oil and gas production at Bonga is a project that increased Nigeria’s oil capacity by 10% when it began producing in 2005.

Bonga is located 120 km offshore and lies in water more than 1,000 metres deep across an area of 60 square kilometres.

It has the capacity to produce more than 200,000 barrels of oil a day and 150 million standard cubic feet of gas a day. (NAN)

