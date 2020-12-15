Shell Nigeria Gas MD, Ubong, others emege 2020-2022 Executive of Nigerian Gas Association

Mr Ed Ubong, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas has emerged as President-elect of Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), leading the eight member executive to pilot the association’s affairs for the next two years.

A statement signed by Mr Nathaniel Oyatogun, Chairman NGA Electoral Committee 2020 made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday said the new executive emerged after an election into the NGA Executive Council 2020 – 2022 which held on Dec. 9.