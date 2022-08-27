Shell Nigeria Gas commissions firm on domestic market survey

Nigeria’s leading domestic gas distribution company, the Shell Nigeria Gas Limited (SNG), has commissioned a far-reaching gas market survey in 33% of the states in Nigeria to gain deeper market insights for entry and to accelerate the achievement of Nigeria’s Decade of Gas objectives. SNG has engaged notable indigenous consulting firm, Philips Consulting Limited, for this project which has the potentials to advance Nigeria’s energy transition agenda.

SNG’s Managing Director, Ed Ubong, said, “The outcome of this survey will provide additional insights into gas critical role in transforming Nigeria to an industrialized nation. This key commercial activity of identifying gas supply and expansion opportunities cuts across all regions in the country and would leverage Nigeria’s $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project to penetrate the key Northern markets.”

He said, “The new market survey will provide an opportunity to deepen domestic gas utilisation, enhance further industrialisation and enable local industries to have access to reliable and affordable energy to thrive and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.”

Managing Director Phillips Consulting Limited (PCL), Mr Rob Taiwo, said “PCL is pleased to partner with Shell on this important project as the world transitions to cleaner energy solutions. It will support consumers in meeting their evolving energy requirements by providing cleaner and cheaper alternatives. This project offers a unique opportunity to transform lives while advancing Nigeria’s energy transition agenda.”

Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) is part of Shell Energy in Nigeria. This relationship allows SNG to leverage the capability of Shell Energy Trading, Shell’s global gas & power marketing and trading business, to accelerate and deliver competitive and reliable energy which enables economic development and growth.

Incorporated in 1998, Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) is a fully owned Shell company for the downstream distribution of gas to over 150 industries and manufacturing plants in Nigeria. The company’s over 150-kilometre gas transmission and distribution network serves several distribution systems that includes Agbara-Ota industrial cluster in Ogun State, the Aba Cluster in Abia State, and the Port Harcourt Cluster in Rivers State.

