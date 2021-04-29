Shekau appoints new ‘war commander’ for Boko Haram, kills predecessor, two others

Factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has appointed Abu Muhammad as the new Amirul Jaysh “Commander of War, faction he is leading after killing the Commander, Abu Fatimah.

PRNigeria gathered that Shekau personally shot and killed Abu Fatimah, last week, for allegedly betraying terrorists’ sect.

A source disclosed that two other senior Commanders were also eliminated by the ‘daredevil’ Shekau.

an internal dispute, Shekau killed Abu Fatima, one other Commander and Amirul Fi’ya, who is a son to a renowned Bama businessman, Alhaji Modu Katakauma,” the source said.

By PRNigeria

