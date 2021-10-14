Shekarau, Jibrin, others, petition APC over congresses in Kano State

A Joint Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has petitioned the party over congresses and called for urgent intervention in ‘APC crisis in the state’.

The group made the call in a petition to the APC National Chairman, Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee against the party leadership in the state.



The petitioned was jointly signed by Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central), Sen. Barau Jibrin (Kano North) and some House of Reps Members, a copy of the petition was made available on Wednesday.



In the petition, the group rejected the ward and local government congresses conducted in the state.



“We reject in totality, the purported congresses said to be carried out by the state party leadership at the Ward and Local Government levels in the entire state, because of its exclusiveness and flagrant violation of all known civilised norms, rules and party regulations.



“We shall resist any attempt by the state party leadership to carry out state congress in the same exclusive and Kangaroo manner aimed at imposing party officers on the members.



“We urge the national leadership of the party to urgently take decisive steps to end the destructive tendencies manifestly exhibited in the management of the party crisis.



“We want to assure the National Leadership of our support, cooperation and commitment to peaceful resolution of the crisis,” the group said.

They urged their supporters to remain calm and steadfast in their commitment to the ideals of the party. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...