Shekarau formerly announces defection to PDP in Senate

Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central) on Wednesday at plenary formally announced his detection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP), to the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

Shekarau had on Aug. 29, defected along with his supporters to PDP from NNPP, on issues bordering on alleged unfair treatment by the leadership of the party.

President of Senate Ahmad Lawan read the letter ,announcing his official defection.

Shekarau in the letter said his defection and that of thousands of his supporters in Kano from NNPP to PDP , was to actualise their political aspirations in a party that accommodates them .

After the announcement, PDP senators led by the minority leader , Philip Aduda and the minority whip, Chukwuka Utazi embraced Shakarau for defecting to their party.(NAN)

