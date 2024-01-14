Sunday, January 14, 2024
Sheikh Hafiz Abu’s death great loss to Muslim Ummah – The Companion

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
The death of Sheikh Hafiz Abu, on Tuesday January 9, 2024, has been described as a great loss to the Nigerian Muslim Ummah.

This was the position of The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and in professions.

The group in a press statement by it’s National Amir,  Engr.Kamil Olalekan and National Public Affairs Secretary, Alhaji Muideen Adeleke said the late Sheikh Abu would be missed for his Islamic erudition, piety and philantropism.

”Sheikh Hafiz Abu’s transition is a great loss to the Ummah and humanity as a whole for what he represented’, The Companion stressed.

Acknowledging that the late clerical provided it, free of charge, the venue it uses the weekly Islamic lecture at Surulere, Lagos, The Companion prayed Allah for the repose of his soul and to grant the Muslim Ummah and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Muslim organisation said the deceased was humble, humane but firm and was a disciplined individual, who equally played the role of a bridge-builder, among adherents of Islam especially in the South West geopolitical zone.

”The departed Sheikh led an exemplary life full of lessons to both the old and young ones in accordance with the injunctions of Allaah and Prophet Muhammad(SAW)’, the Islamic organisation said.

Born in the Ita Akanni area of Lagos on 10th August 1922, Sheikh Abu attended the Lagos Government School, Ansaruddeen School and Al-Azhar University, Cairo where he obtained the Bachelor of Arts degree in Arabic. He spent 14 years in Cairo (1944-1958) acquiring diversed experiences of Islamic culture.

