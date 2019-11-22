Shehu of Borno apologises to NSCDC officer over son’s reckless car race

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, has personally apologized to an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Usman Bakari, who was knocked down last Saturday, by the Shehu’s son, Prince Kashim Abubakar El-Kanemi, during a car race.

The traditional ruler, also made a cash donation of N100,000 to the NSCDC Officer in charge of the Maiduguri metropolitan council, who sustained a serious injury on his head and other parts of his body, as a result of the incident.

A chief in the palace told PRNigeria that the highly respected traditional ruler in North-Eastern Nigeria, felt embarrassed by the report and the video of the incident and sent a high-powered delegation of traditional title holders to visit and apologize to Bakari over the unfortunate incident.

“The Shehu of Borno considered the incident not only to be a life-threatening incident, which had endangered the life of the NSCDC officer, but also an incident that can tarnish the image of His Royal Highness and that of the Borno Emirate in extension.”

Speaking further, the source disclosed that the Shehu was not aware of the incident, until when he saw the ‘disturbing’ video trending on a social media platform.

“I can tell you that His Royal Highness sent a delegation of some Borno chiefs to visit and apologize to Mr. Bakari in his house. He even gave the delegation the sum of N100,000 to give to the NSCDC officer for drugs.

“The Shehu did not only condemn the incident, but also assured that his son and his friends who were involved in the incident will be severely rebuked. The Shehu also applauded the efforts of the injured NSCDC staff and other Civil Defence personnel in the State for the good job they are doing to provide maximum security to the people of Borno State.

“Meanwhile, let me tell you that Mr. Bakari was so surprised for the Shehu’s humility, simplicity and humility. He never expected that the person of Alh. Garbai El-Kanemi, a respected first-class traditional ruler in the North, would call him or insist to see him just to apologize for what his son did. He profusely thanked the king’s kindness and generosity. Mr. Bakari also informed the Shehu that he has forgiven his son.”

PRNigeria, had on Tuesday, reported that Prince Kashim knowingly knocked down Mr. Bakari in Maiduguri over the weekend, when he and his friends were performing a car racing stunt.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 pm at Ramat Square on November 16, when some children of Borno prominent personalities, known as “Yarwa Squad”, pulled a street racing stunt with dozens of posh cars.

The security officer was ‘roughly’ crushed by the Shehu’s son for asking them to stop the race in order to prevent an accident.

With reports by PRNigeria