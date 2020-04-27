Shehu of Bama dies in Maiduguri

Borno State Government has confirmed the death of His Highness, the Shehu of Bama, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi who passed on Monday afternoon in Maiduguri. He died in his mid-60s.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba Jato took advantage of a routine media briefing usually held daily by Borno’s high powered response team on prevention and control of COVID-19, to confirm the death to journalists.

Jato said the Shehu was known to have been battling with protracted illness as many people of his age, often deal with.

The Commissioner said the Shehu’s palace will announce funeral arrangements that will be communicated to members of the public.

Jato said the State Government stands with the Royal family and the people of Bama, the state’s council of chiefs and entire people of the state in this grieving period.