Shehu Mohammed: Leading from the front, By Bolaji Afolabi

Perhaps in the spirit of the Yuletide season, most of the popular leagues across the world observed two week break every year. Professional footballers in Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, and other countries in Europe embark on short visits; with loved ones and family members to celebrate the festivities. However, the English Premier League is different. Matches are carefully, and specially scheduled in the month of December till the first week of January. In 2024, the December 26 round of matches came with a unique spectacle that generated huge followership and global attention. At various sporting bars, viewing centers, and relaxation spots, football aficionados, cognoscenti, pseudo analysts and many others converged to savour the matches. The cocktail of mouth-watering matches included Manchester City and Everton; Newcastle and Aston Villa; Chelsea and Fulham; Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. Others were Wolverhampton versus Manchester United; Bournemouth versus Crystal Palace; Liverpool versus Leicester; and Southampton versus West Ham.

The writer, though a soccer enthusiast but not supporting any club in Europe, joined other lovers of the beautiful game to watch a few of the matches. Being a holiday, the roads were virtually free as it took about ten minutes to arrive at a viewing center nestled in the high-brow business dominated area of Wuse 2 in Abuja. As is common, there were spontaneous reactions by many, as the matches progressed. Shouts, sighs, applause, and excitement envelope the centre. Those whose team(s) were winning, moved around, shoulders raised amid boasts and bombasts. Those on the losing side(s) remained forlorn, crest fallen, and endured the jokes, and taunting from the other side. How about self-acclaimed analysts? With “magisterial” poise, and “I-know-it-all” posture, they “educated” others with their “knowledge and expertise” about the game. Some went further by “exposed” the frailties and failings of managers and coaches.

The matches ended after over six hours of pulsating actions. Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton, and Liverpool won their home games. Fulham and West Ham recorded victories at away grounds. Manchester City; who were the reigning champions dropped two points at home as they were unable to defeat a stubborn Everton side managed (then) by Sean Dyche. The thrills and frills of watching football matches at viewing centers are better experienced than explained. Matches over, discussions moved to other matters of importance; borrowing the language of legislators. This and few others are the benefits of visiting viewing centers. Making new friends, getting updated about the latest happenings are some of the regular features in centers. Politics; local and international, the review of Ghana elections, and few other issues were on the “menu” that day.

Somehow, Ghana’s presidential election where John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) recorded an overwhelming victory over the National Patriotic Party, (NPP) candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, elicited comments by people. Many wondered if the scenario where an opposition candidate trounced the candidate of the party in government; who was also the sitting vice president can happen in Nigeria. Also, many people had serious doubts if opposition parties here can record commanding victories in the National Assembly elections like it happened in Ghana. The NDC won 186 out of the total 267 seats, which was 47 more than the threshold of 139; the first by any political party in Ghana. Contributors were unanimous that the opposition ranks do not seem ready and prepared to wrest power from the ruling party in Nigeria.

Suddenly, a middle-aged man came up with a completely new, different topic. He notified the “assembly” about the silent but strategic development in the Federal Roads Safety Corps, (FRSC). With excitement on his face, he espoused the breath of fresh air, and ingenious revolution at the agency; which was not the case in previous years. The “guest speaker” admonished about recent happenings that has emplaced a new culture of increased productivity, performances, and deliveries. As everyone listened to the “evening sermon” he concluded by painting the picture of excitement and ecstasy expressed by the officers and marshals when news broke about the appointment of Shehu Mohammed as the 9th Corp Marshal and Chief Executive, (COMACE) of the FRSC by President Bola Tinubu in May 2024. To him, the well-thought appointment exemplifies government commitment and seriousness towards effecting necessary positive development, and upscaling road safety management in the country.

As expected, opinions were divided. Perhaps, owing to past narratives about the Corps, some labeled the talk as fabricated, and too “clean” to be believed. Few, based on minimal information at their disposal partially agreed with the “speaker.” Yet, a few others opted to be doubting Thomases. This group recalled that a few years ago, staff members of a sister agency were captured in viral videos jubilating, and celebrating the removal of their chief executive. Though there was no outright dismissal of the story, which someone labeled “tales by moonlight,” the group concluded that it may be “un-Nigerian” for staff members to openly celebrate the elevation of their boss.

Days, and weeks later, the writer made concerted efforts to authenticate the veracity of these claims. Though it was a festive session, the search, and enquiries were deliberate and intentional. How can an individual come up with such a sweet and smooth narrative? Was it self-imposed propaganda? What could be responsible for such an action? What does the “story teller” stand to gain inventing such a narrative? Who was this new sheriff? If true, what can he do to upscale operations by the Corps? Does he have the capacity, and capabilities to change the negative narrative? Where was he, and what has he done in the past? What magic wand does he have? Will the leadership change impact on efficiency? These and more questions and posers kept running through the mind.

From information pieced together, Mohammed’s elevation to the top-most position was not out of twisted merit and skewed reward but strict adherence to global standards. Possessing the necessary competencies, capacities, and exposures, he emerged as the right person to anchor Tinubu’s resolve to bequeath Nigerians with a forward-thinking, purpose-driven, and results-yielding FRSC, that will meet (if not surpass) similar agencies in Africa. That the national headquarters, zonal and sector commands across the country were thrown into prolonged spontaneous jubilation, was a fitting demonstration of his acceptance by the staff members, and recognition of his personae. A former member of the FRSC Board, who preferred anonymity confirmed that, “he has always exhibited professionalism, leadership, and selflessness at all times.” Corroborating, a senior officer who remains anonymous declared that, “Oga Shehu is firm but fair to everyone. He is not arrogant, high-handed, and all-knowing but gives others the opportunity to learn and grow. He has proven that he is a true leader when compared to his predecessors, particularly one whose tenure is better forgotten.”

Described variously as a focused, organized, and courageous professional whose actions and decisions are based on integrity, proficiency, hard work, honesty, and patriotism. There are irrefutable records that, in one year as the head of the FRSC, his dedication, passion, and versatility is impacting positively on the agency. As a tireless multi-tasking technocrat, his pragmatic approach exemplifies fecundity, vistas, depth, and similar noble attributes which are guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, and excellence. Indeed, Mohammed, in the discharge of his duties is leading from the front. In deploying this strategy, he has succeeded in building trust, credibility, and loyalty among the various cadres of officers and men; fostering a positive and productive work environment; inspiring, and motivating the staff members. Also, his leadership style has been driven by visibility, accessibility, and proactivity. With a strong commitment to improved work ethic that are all-inclusive, the levels of believability, compliance, and operationalization of every policy decisions by the officers and men is very high. From reports, his leadership style has rubbed off on the realization of the Corp’s contributions to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Like a surgeon, Mohammed has taken holistic approaches in turning the tide in the FRSC. With special focus on strategic partnership, the agency has opened up meaningful collaborations with the World Bank Organization, (WHO); World Bank, (WB); African Development Bank, (ADB); and other relevant bodies towards deepening service delivery. Through the launch of the FRSC Mobile App in September 2024; development of the Corp’s version of National Crash Reporting Information System, (NACRIS); commencement of Electronic Data Management System, (EDMS), and other digital transformation platforms, there is increased, improved operationalization of service delivery. Also, to ensure functionality and swiftness, operational activities has been reviewed to align with present realities. This has impacted positively on joint and squad patrolling; roads traffic enforcement; increased monthly allocations to all Commands; and other measures.

The re-engineering of various capacity building programmes for all categories of staff was serially celebrated by all and sundry. The curriculum of the FRSC training institutions at Udi, Shendam, and Owa-Alero has been improved for more pro-active tactical and operational activities. Through partnership with the Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Kaduna and Nasarawa state Universities, staff members have benefited (and still benefiting) from different post-graduate and professional programmes and certifications. Being a humanist who understands the importance of motivation in enhancing productivity and performances, the inclusion of welfarism as a policy thrust is spot-on. In the past one year, Mohammed has emplaced the harmonization of ranks, and effecting promotions as and when due towards ensuring career progression; physical upgrade of all Commands, and provision of necessary working equipment; increased slots for further academic training; and some other measures. To regain public confidence, and improve perceptions about the FRSC, he has taken some novel and noble initiatives. These include adherence to court rulings; judicial inquisition of recalcitrant drivers; disciplinary measures against erring staff members, and many others.

Undoubtedly, the imperatives of effective and efficient road traffic management to the protection of the lives of people cannot be over-emphasized. It requires deliberate, conscious, and consistent planning that should be piloted by a leader who is a first-class administrator and manager of resources and men. One who is a visionary, and result-oriented team-player. Fact is, thus far, Mohammed has distinguished himself creditably, and ticked the boxes. For once, in a long time, the positive energies, and comely atmosphere within the FRSC, and comments by many stakeholders are soul-lifting. There are encouraging signs of improved operationalization, and gradual re-positioning of the agency. With the preponderance of commendations from within and without the FRSC, Mohammed cannot afford to rest on his oars, and begin to show complacency. The Zaria-born hands-on administrator should remain committed towards leading the FRSC to where it rightly belongs; the zenith amongst similar agencies in Africa, and the world. Happily, at different occasions, the likeable Corp Marshal has repeatedly echoed this vision since the assumption of office.

BOLAJI AFOLABI, a Development Communications specialist was with the Office of Public Affairs, The Presidency, Abuja