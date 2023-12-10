Shehu continues comprehensive inspection of warehouses, ensuring NSIPA’s operational excellence

Hajiya Halima Shehu, the dedicated National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), continues her vigilant oversight by conducting thorough inspections of warehouses across strategic locations.

Following her recent visit to a set of warehouses, Hajiya Halima Shehu embarked on a second round of inspections, underscoring her commitment to ensuring optimal efficiency within NSIPA.

Recently, the esteemed National Coordinator meticulously examined warehouses situated in Dei-Dei, Kubwa, and Idu, reinforcing the agency’s unwavering dedication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Similar to her previous visit, Hajiya Halima Shehu exhibited a hands-on approach, assessing inventory levels, storage conditions, and logistical arrangements. Her keen attention to detail underscored the importance of maintaining well-organized and adequately stocked warehouses to support NSIPA’s multifaceted initiatives.

In her interactions with warehouse managers and staff, Hajiya Halima Shehu reiterated the pivotal role these facilities play in NSIPA’s mission to facilitate social investment programs across the nation.

She emphasized the necessity for streamlined processes, timely distributions, and stringent quality control measures to ensure the effective implementation of various aid programs under NSIPA.

As Hajiya Halima Shehu continues her proactive assessments, her hands-on leadership approach solidifies NSIPA’s position as a cornerstone in actualizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a more inclusive and empowered society.

