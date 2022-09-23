Sheath your sword, Nasarawa PDP leaders, elders urge aggrieved members

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Leaders and Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa State have urged aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords and unite to win the 2023 general elections.

They made the called in a statement jointly signed by Abdulkarim Usman, Baba Gbefwi, Sen. Sulaiman Adokwe, Rep. Jibril Keana, Musa Karshi, Chief Micheal Abdul and Dr Kefas Kaura.

The statement is titled: “Nasarawa State Stands With Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The elders urged members to close ranks in the interest of the nation yearning for PDP.

The group said the call became necessary in view of reports that some PDP leaders declared their decision to withdraw from the PDP Presidential Campaign Council 2023 general elections.

The aggrieved leaders said the only condition for their participation in the campaign council would be for the party National Chairman, Sen. lyorchia Ayu to resign his position to pave way for the emergence of a new national chairman from the southern part of the country since the party presidential candidate is from the north.

“As leaders and elders of our great party from Nasarawa state, we are compelled to state unequivocally that the decision to withdraw participation in the Presidential Campaign Council taken by this group on the eve of the start of campaign for the general election, is ill-advised.

“Our party in Nasarawa state has resolved to vigorously support and campaign for all our candidates in the general election including and especially, our presidential candidate, Abubakar to ensure he emerges victorious at the polls.”

The group described the 2023 general election as consequential for the survival of Nigeria as a viable entity and the PDP mission to rescue Nigeria.

It stated that there was need for all hands to be on deck for the important and noble cause.

“In arriving at this position, we are not unmindful of the grievances of the group which is traceable to the outcome of the party primaries particularly the presidential primary election which ushered in Abubakar as the presidential candidate of our party.

“We note with great satisfaction that the process itself was transparent and democratic .

“The need for realignment of party positions is one that cannot be faulted and our great party has always been known to take this fact into consideration.

“However, as a democratic party governed by rules and regulations, the desired ends can only be achieved through an orderly process.”

The group said that Nigerians look up to the PDP to provide leadership for the country.

“There will be time enough after the election to address all grievances that may still exist in the interest of our party and the nation.(NAN

