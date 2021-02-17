Shasha Market ‘violence is suspicious, no ethnic dimensions’, says DIG Folawiyo

A police topgun, DIG David Folawiyo, mni has said the from all indications, the violence at Shasha Market in Ibadan is suspicious as there are no ethnic dimensions.

He made this assertion in a statement sent to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

It could be recalled that IGP Mohammed Adamu, mni deployed forces led by DIG Folawiyo recently to Oyo State.

Speaking in Ibadan, Folwaiyo said ‘initial findings show that the crisis was not ethnic.’ He disclosed the the motive of the perpetrators is being investigated.

The statement reads:

“Our Strength is as big as our Resolve

For Peace.

“Nothing But Peace and Justice

“The DIG ICT, DIG David Folawiyo today in Ibadan told the Press that the Police will accept nothing short of peace in Ibadan.

“He was speaking in the aftermath of enquiries and concerted visits to the Seriki Shasha and the Bale at Shasha, in Ibadan, where he said ‘initial findings show that the crisis was not ethnic.’

“‘The police is working to unravel the motive of the perpetrators of the destruction and arson witnessed at the market.’

“He said ‘our strength and actions are as big as our advocacy for peace. The people appear peaceable and the violence is suspicious. It has no ethnic dimensions‘.

“The DIG said the Command is waiting on the government to reopen the market and to see other administrative details on the affected areas.”

