Sharubutu joins AATF BOT as FG’s rep

By Sylvester Thompson

Prof. Garba Sharubutu, Executive Secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), has joined the Board of Trustees of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation(AATF) as representative of the Federal Government.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Alex Abutu, AATF Communication Officer for West and Central Africa, in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the admission of Sharubutu was based on the recommendation of Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Abutu said that Dr Canisius Kanangire, Executive Director of the AATF, confirmed the nomination and acceptance of Sharubutu.

Kanangire stated that the foundation was delighted over Sharubutu’s nomination and looked forward to a fruitful collaboration with the ministry.

Abutu said the AATF headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya was founded in 2003 to address Africa’s food security prospects through agricultural technology

According to him, AATF believes that the agricultural sector is a key foundational pillar as Africa consolidates its economic growth.

He added that Africa had carved out its new position as a major global economic powerhouse and the next growth market in the world.

Abutu said: “It was formed in response to the need for an effective mechanism that would facilitate and support negotiation for technology access and delivery.

“Also, for formation of appropriate partnerships to manage the development & deployment of innovative technologies for use by smallholder farmers.

“AATF is active in 23 countries of East, Southern and West Africa, currently addressing challenges bedeviling key staples in Sub-Saharan Africa that include maize, rice, cassava, cowpeas, bananas and potatoes.”

Abutu said that AATF strove totransform livelihoods through innovative agricultural technologies to improve incomes, improve food and nutrition security in Africa South of the Sahara.(NAN)