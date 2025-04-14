Shari’a court confirms divorce, warns man against interfering in ex-wife’s life

By Aisha Gambo

A Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Monday, ordered one Haruna Aliyu to stop interfering in the affairs of his former wife, Zainab Aliyu, after confirming their divorce.

The Judge, Malam Kabir Muhammad, held that “a divorce is only valid when it is either pronounced or written.

“It cannot be reversed merely in thought without verbal or written communication.

“What you are trying to do is cheating and injustice against her. As such, the court hereby confirms the pronouncement of divorce made on Aug. 18, 2024,” the judge ruled.

“This means she has completed her waiting period of three menstrual cycles, and therefore, the defendant is no longer her husband,” he added.

Earlier, the complainant, Zainab, told the court that her ex-husband had made one clear pronouncement of divorce in August 2024 and requested the court to formally confirm the separation.

According to her, she has found a suitor whom she intends to marry, but her ex-husband insists she is still his wife and has been attempting to disrupt her relationship with her fiancé.

In his defence, Aliyu admitted that he issued a written divorce letter in the presence of Zainab’s mother and sister-in-law.

However, he claimed that when her mother tore the letter, he decided internally to take her back as his wife.

“When she tore the paper, I decided in my mind that I had returned my wife,” he said.(NAN)(