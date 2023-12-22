Share Nigeria’s Positive Stories, Idris tasks Voice of Nigeria



Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has directed the Voice of Nigeria (VON) to propagate positive news and programmes about what Nigeria has to offer the world. He gave the directive during a courtesy call by the agency’s management on Tuesday, 19 December 2023.



The Minister urged VON to deliver the message of opportunity, partnership, and a better Nigeria so that Nigeria benefits from more Foreign Direct Investment. With the appropriate enabling business environment, he said, more jobs and revenue will be available to the government.



“You have a role to play in the social engineering being pursued by the Tinubu administration. You must deliver our message of prosperity, opportunity, and skilled population to encourage investors and tourists to visit Nigeria. Nigeria is on its path to glory; we must encourage businesses to key in and benefit.”



The Minister said he is not unaware that many segments of Nigeria need some lubrication to attune themselves to this social engineering. Still, the government is doing all it can to address the situation. VON, he noted, needs to deliver this message to the world.



Earlier, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Alhaji Jibrin Baba Ndace, said the agency’s management staff were in the ministry to share their work plan with the minister and to inform him that they align strongly with the plans of the Tinubu administration.



The Director-General assured the minister that although they broadcast in four local and four foreign languages, they plan to expand to languages from large countries like China and India, which have business prospects for Nigeria.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

