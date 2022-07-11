Shaljaba’s speech as new helmsman of Nigerian Legion Corps

BEING A SPEECH BY THE INCOMING DEPUTY COMMANDANT GENERAL (DCG) BRIGADIER GENERAL DAVID BUBA SHALJABA (rtd) DSS, FTAM-GH, PGDM, MASSA, Msc, psc(++) fwc, ON THE OCCASION OF PULLING OUT/ HANDOVER CEREMONY OF COMMANDANTS OF NIGERIAN LEGION CORPS OF COMNISSIONAIRES ON THURSDAY,30TH JUNE, 2022.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen.

You are all welcome to this historic event. I can hardly justify the depth of my gratitude to God Almighty for making this day possible for all of us to be gathered here this morning to begin another chapter of the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaire. My gratitude also goes to the past and present leadership of the Nigerian Legion and the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaire, who have sacrificed their time and resources to ensure that this body continue to exist. Permit me to salute your courage and kind posture in this regard. I want to state here that I have accepted to serve the military again having served 33 years ago in active service and retired. I count it as the first resolve and passion to be part of those that took upon themselves to fight and maintain peace, internal security and harmony among the people of Nigeria, thereby protecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty. To that extent too, I want to thank God and appreciate all fellow members that towed this line of honour but on one part. This another more significant part that I am being privileged to be commissioned here today, deals with the later part of the lives of both the living and fallen heroes, particularly their widows, dependants and other chain of dependants. I am humbled over this sensitive appointment because catering for the welfare of the fallen heroe’s families, and indeed the less privileged, the poorest of the poor, and the deprived in the society is my second nature and passion. I accepted this appointment believing that we will team up together in the spirit of oneness to create and establish drastic measures towards the timely execution of the Aims and Objectives of our coming into being under this body. On this note, let us be reminded that with your support, we are at the turning point of Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaire by this beautiful and well organized ceremony. This ceremony marks the turning point of great things that we must accomplish for our people. We are standing now on this ‘Bridge’ to look backwards and inwards to the road we have traveled and the road ahead of us. This is a befitting but brief pause on our journey to the Promise Land. Let us equally stop and think, and as well reflect on the following soul searching questions:

a) Where are we coming from and where are we going?

b) What is our mission and how are we going to accomplish this mission?

c) What indelible impact are we going to individually and collectively leave behind when we are leaving this office?

The earlier we search our consciences and begin to do the needful, the better for our focus, synergy and accomplishments. As at now, I am going to take a little period of time to study the reports and challenges with in and around the Corps and especially the State Commands. I am equally going to do serious reshuffling in order to fix all the pegs in their right perspectives or positions, and as well implement the resolutions of the National Council respectively. Accordingly, be assured that we are going to run one indivisible Corps of Commissionaire from the centre for practical results devoid of divisive sentiments, be it sectional, religious leaning and ethnic affiliations. I want to emphasize that discipline from hence forth will be pursued and entrenched at all levels, bearing in mind that we are from a disciplined family of the Military. Our operations as Nigerian Legion Corps can never afford to be different from our parent body. Let me also assure you that we are going to establish the Corps in the remaining states across the country.

Meanwhile, after understudying the situation on ground, you will hear from me on the way forward. I hereby urge all persons serving in whichever capacity to double your efforts in rendition of selfless services to your fatherland for us to succeed.

Once again, thank you all for your attention and God bless all of you.

