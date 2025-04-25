Shaibu harps on rebranding Edo to attract investors

Philip Shaibu, former deputy governor of Edo, says there was need to rebrand the state to attract investors.

By Deborah Coker

Shaibu, who said this on Friday in Abuja, stressed that the first the issue of insecurity needed to be dealt with and an atmosphere of peace created.

“We needed to rebrand Edo to the extent that people will have that confidence of coming to invest in the state,” he said.

He noted that a great advantage of the state was that the indigenes were hospitable and very creative.

“An average Edo man is somebody that can do anything for a visitor to be comfortable. So, because we are homely, we are receptive, and our environment is vital in terms of all the indices that can make businesses grow.

“We are taking advantage of our geopolitical location. If you check it in the map, it’s critical to the development of Nigeria.

“So, if we can industrialise it in terms of production level, no company that sets up its business in the state that will not break even,” he said.

He lauded the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, on steps taken so far by his administration to tackle insecurity and ensuring peace in the state.

He revealed that concerted effort by Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) and other stakeholders from across the state was in top gear to ensure peace and stability in the state. (NAN)(www.nannews ng)