Shagunu Base: Niger Gov rekindles talks with Naval Chief



In a bid to tackle the influx of bandits suspected to be from neighbouring countries in to some parts of Niger State, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has rekindled discussion with the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas on the establishment of Shagunu Naval Base in Borgu Local Government Area of the State.





The Governor visited the Service Chief recently as part of his unrelenting efforts at ensure the security of lives and property of the people.



The idea of establishing the Shagunu Naval Base in the State was birthed by the State Governor following his meeting with the then Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Monsur Dan-Ali.

To ensure a vibrant Naval Base, the State government is working on the provision of basic infrastructure and social amenities such as road, water and power among others.



It is hoped that the presence of a naval base in Shagunu will improve the socio-economic activities of the area and serve as a security check to transnational crime as it is a border area with other West African countries.

