Shaaban condoles with Southern Kaduna over terrorists attacks

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain and 2023 governorship aspirant, Alhaji Sani Mahmud Shaaban has commiserated with the people of Kagoro and Kaura chiefdoms over terrorists attacks on Sunday night at Agban and Adan villages of Kagoro in the Kaura Local Government Area pf Kaduna state that resulted in the killings of many people and several properties destroyed.

In a condolence message he sent to newsmen, Hon Shaaban said that it’s with heavy heart he condoled with Kagoro and Kaura chiefdoms over the heartless attacks on innocent people and his wish and prayers that God should bring an end to the continues lost of lives in Southern part of the state and the entire state in general.

He added that: “We appear helpless at the moment, our strength and faith remains stronger with God ! He will surely bring the solutions to us.

Shaaban maintained that he desires to visit the area once the curfew is over to commensurate with leaders and people over the loss of their loved ones, adding that: ” all death deminishes us because we are all involved in humanity . For sure we share your pains and difficulties.”

Shaaban however called on law enforcement agencies to redouble their efforts to safeguard the sanctity of human lives, and admonished them to fish out the culprits so that justice will be served on them.

